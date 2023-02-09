Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Jacinda Ardern’s kindness rare and to be celebrated

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern poses at her desk for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

Jacinda Ardern poses at her desk for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

In response to John Middleton, (Ardern no legend, Letters, February 4), a legend in this sense is a very famous person whose fame endures, rendering them legendary.

I have just returned from Melbourne,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times