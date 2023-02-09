Jacinda Ardern poses at her desk for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

Jacinda Ardern poses at her desk for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

In response to John Middleton, (Ardern no legend, Letters, February 4), a legend in this sense is a very famous person whose fame endures, rendering them legendary.

I have just returned from Melbourne, where I was amazed at not only the widespread knowledge among ordinary Australians of who Ardern is, but also the enormously high regard in which she was held.

As soon as I was identified as a Kiwi, it was: “Love your PM!” Or, following her resignation: “What sort of a country kicks a woman like that out?”

The comments were so consistently positive that I basked in the reflected glory.

No one person or, indeed, no one government should be held responsible for the poor state of the nation’s roads or its health system in the midst of a global pandemic.

Governments come and go, but individuals such as Ardern - strong, empathetic, intelligent, courageous, inspiring and, dare I say it, kind - are all too rare and deserve to be celebrated and remembered.

Alison Richards

Tauranga

Excessively noisy motorists need addressing

Having spent the Waitangi Day long weekend at Mount Maunganui, it was encouraging to see a number of cruise ships at the port and passengers enjoying shops and sights.

What was disappointing, and not for the first time, was the noise deliberately generated by some motorists and motorbikes from loud exhausts - and seemingly tolerated, given there was no enforcement of lawful noise compliance for these vehicles.

I witnessed an elderly couple from one of the cruise ships who were quite alarmed when a motorist selfishly gunned his vehicle down the main street followed by the excessive blast from a motorbike exhaust. This was one of many examples.

Even if local residents have learned to put up with this, for our tourists, this is not acceptable, and the absence of any visible law enforcement in the town to address this is unsatisfactory.

I expect Mount residents no doubt have made their own noise to authorities about this, but with the long-awaited tourism season in full flight, it is time for some sensible law enforcement in this area.

I would not consider another night at the Mount and would not expect anyone else to either until this situation has been effectively addressed.

Alan Hayward

Cambridge





The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz