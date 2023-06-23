The Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre and Memorial Hall, pictured from the east in 2008. Photo / Jimmy Joe

OPINION

A crisis: The Memorial Park sports facilities have been revealed to be below recognised safety standards and in all respects in urgent need of repair and a rebuild (News, June 21).

To me, it makes sense for the Tauranga Domain multi-purpose stadium project to be abandoned and for immediate steps to be taken to divert all resources towards rebuilding the swimming pool and sports centre facilities at Memorial Park.

The potential benefits to the city of a revitalised Memorial Park far outweigh those of the ill-conceived Domain proposal.

Memorial Park could become the recreation hub Tauranga needs.

The Commissioners’ term of office will probably end in July next year. When that happens, Tauranga residents will be able to elect their own councillors and mayor. It will be interesting to see where the candidates stand on the question of whether we should have a stadium on the Domain or a revitalised Memorial Park.

Barry Scott

Pāpāmoa

Cold case

In the cold case article about the murder of a 6-year-old girl (News, June 17), it was reported that police were in possession of the suspect’s DNA but were unable to access records of the big family tree companies.

I have watched many programmes by our own David Lomas who searches for lost relations and he frequently gets help from the massive worldwide files of these big companies.

So why on earth can’t our police?

D Lawrence

Tauranga

Construct wider roads

If cycleways are to be constructed the road widths of the likes of Te Puke’s Boucher Ave and Tauranga’s Cameron Rd must be widened as part of the process.

These roads were surveyed before cars roamed our streets. Councils have since squeezed footpaths, car parking (both sides), centre-line median strips and side markers into the carriageway.

The so-called residual roads that remain are now already totally inadequate for the safe passage of cars and trucks.

We need to construct wider roads as a prerequisite to installing cycle lanes.

RG Ashton

Te Puke

Cheaper and more effective answer to ram raids

I have a suggestion regarding ram raids. Instead of costly bollards that take too long to install, why not just place a massive concrete block in front of doorways and windows with enough space for customers to enter and exit?

Cheaper but more effective and they could even be prettied up with plants.

They could even have slits on the sides for bike parking.

I would love to see a burglar try to ram-raid their way through one.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz