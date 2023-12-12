Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Adding fluoride too costly to add to water supply

Bay of Plenty Times
5 mins to read
Letter writer says it's too expensive to add flouride to water. Photo / NZME

Letter writer says it's too expensive to add flouride to water. Photo / NZME

OPINION

A significant problem with our society in recent decades is that we demand too much from the Government and councils in the nice-to-have category.

Whilst I don’t rate fluoridation in that sense, I do

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times