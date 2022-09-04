The crowd at the AIMS Games opening ceremony. Photo / Talia Parker

After 1,095 days of waiting, the 2022 Zespri AIMS Games have returned.

A total of 10,840 student-athletes are in Tauranga for the games, and Trustpower Baypark was packed for the opening ceremony on Sunday, Covid-19 having kept it from happening since 2019.

Tauranga Intermediate started the event with a haka, and Mount Maunganui Intermediate School principal and AIMS trustee Melissa Nelson officially opened the week.

"These are your Games," she told the gathered schools. "Play hard, play fair... make yourself some amazing memories."

Tauranga Intermediate School's Kapa haka group opening the ceremony. Photo / Talia Parker

One of the schools in the stands was Ōtākiri School, for students aged Years 1-8 just outside of Edgecumbe.

Their roll comes in at between 150-200 students overall. Of their roughly 50 Year 7 and 8 kids, 26 are at this year's games.

Ōtākiri School first attended the games as a school in 2019, right before the three-year hiatus.

Teacher Matt Brown said small schools sometimes miss out on opportunities like the AIMS Games which can lead students to go to other schools, so he put in the mahi to get his students there.

The school brought a ripper-rugby team, two gymnasts, a mountain biking team, and a lawn bowls team to the games.

Ōtūmoetai Intermediate students Leni Russel and Alafair Korohina lead the crowd in the national anthem. Photo / Talia Parker

"I just saw a real opportunity for our kids to get involved," said Brown. "To be able to get the kids back here is something that we're proud of as a school."

He said it had been tough for the kids when the games were cancelled, but it had also taught them resilience.

He said the kids now had "a few nerves, but there's also a lot of excitement for them".

"I think it's really important [...] that they know that if they're willing to work for it and put in the time, that anything is possible, no matter how small your school is or where you come from, or what your background is.

"A lot of these kids have put themselves out there. Being a little school [...] can be tough at times, but hey, it's all learning, and it's all about the opportunity and getting them involved."

A Tale of Two Sams

The commentator said there were 140 competitors in the Year 8 Boys' cross country race, and they took off as one at the start, a mass of colours and racing legs.

But pretty soon, one pulled ahead of the pack.

Sam Ruthe is a student at Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School. When he rounded the final corner with a 33 second lead and barreled towards the finish, the commentator said he was on the verge of breaking the course record for his age group.

Ruthe crossed the finish line with time to spare, breaking the record and making it look easy, too.

It became evident it wasn't so effortless though, once he crossed the line - he bent over, hands on his knees, and caught his breath.

When he'd recovered, he told the Bay of Plenty Times he felt "really good".

On the start line, he'd felt "really nervous".

"I thought that I could be up there [in terms of placing]... but I didn't think I'd win it."

Sam Ruthe won in record time. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media

Coming up a mammoth hill on the track, he said he "was really tired, I was just wondering if I could keep up the pace and stay in front."

When he heard the commentator say he was close to the record, he said he was "so tired - I just kept trying to push through and get it".

This isn't his only event this week - he's also entered for mountain biking and swimming. He swims at school, and he's also involved in surf lifesaving, but he rates his chances in the swimming event as "not very good".

He wanted to thank his parents, his friends, and his schoolmates for all their support.

His mum Jess and dad Ben, themselves both accomplished runners, said it was the effort they were proud of, not the win.

"He's tried so hard, no matter where he is," said Jess. "We've said all along, it doesn't matter where you get, just try your hardest."

She saw her son's talent the first time he ran in a school race, and it's no surprise given his parents had their honeymoon at the World Cross Country championship.

Asked about his running success, Ben said his kids are his successes.

Both parents said the camaraderie of the week was the best part.

"You look at them all, and they're just having a ball together," said Ben.

"That's what it's about," added Jess.

Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School student Sam Ruthe with Olympian Samuel Tanner. Photo / Jamie Troughton

Also watching Ruthe's success was Olympic runner Sam Tanner, who recently placed sixth at the Commonwealth Games in the men's 1500m final.

He had previously competed (and won, and broke records) at the AIMS Games when he was a student at Tahatai Coast School and Bethlehem College.

He wanted to "hoepfully inspire some of these kids to keep running".

He remembered dreaming of the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games at their age, and advised those with high hopes for running or sport to "just keep their eyes focused on it".

"Don't worry about the little things too much - just focus on the big picture and progressively getting to where they want to be."

As we stand under the finish line arch taking photos of Ruthe and Tanner, the symbolism was almost too on-the-nose.

"The now and the future," remarks an AIMS Games official.