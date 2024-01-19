Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Landlords buckle under high interest rates as rental demand soars, migration rises

Carmen Hall
By
5 mins to read
When she advertised her three-bedroom, two-bathroom, $730 a week rental on Marketplace it received more than 2224 clicks.

Demand for rental properties in regional New Zealand has soared with 60 people set to view one Tauranga house this weekend while mothers and their children are couch surfing and living in tents.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times