Labour Bill to help protect survivors of domestic violence

Labour List MP Angie Warren-Clark is based in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / George Novak

A Bill stating marriages and civil unions should be allowed to be dissolved immediately in domestic violence situations was submitted today by a Labour list MP.

Angie Warren-Clark said Labour was committed to protecting survivors of domestic violence and submitted her Family Proceedings (Dissolution for Family Violence) Amendment Bill to the members' bill ballot today.

"The current law requires a couple to be separated for two years before a divorce can occur. This means that people must remain married to the person that is abusing or has abused them, even if a protection order is in place," Warren-Clark said.

"This Bill allows a person to apply for an order dissolving a marriage or civil union if they have been the victim of family violence inflicted by the other party in the relationship.

"Many people are surprised that survivors of domestic violence are required to stay married to their abuser for two years before being able to finalise their divorce. This change is overdue and I'm calling on my parliamentary colleagues to sign on to support this Bill.

"This Bill builds on the Government's work to protect survivors of family and sexual violence, including the biggest-ever investment in family violence and sexual violence support services, the introduction of domestic violence leave and new offences, like strangulation, to better reflect the severity of family and sexual violence." Warren-Clark said.

"I worked in the family and sexual violence sector for 15 years before coming to Parliament and I'm proud to be able to progress this change on behalf of the many women who have raised it with me."

The Bill was lodged in the members' bill ballot this morning. If the Bill receives the support of 61 non-executive members of Parliament, it will be introduced on the next sitting day.

- Supplied content