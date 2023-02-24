Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kopu-Hikuai Rd closure: Timeframe for reopening vital Coromandel route revealed

Alison Smith
By
7 mins to read
SH25a Kopu-Hikuai slip from February 8. Video / Supplied

SH25a Kopu-Hikuai slip from February 8. Video / Supplied

Nine months to one year - that’s the estimated timeframe for reopening the vital SH25a route to the Coromandel’s east coast communities, after a catastrophic 110m wide road collapse in January.

The Kopu-Hikuai Rd, as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times