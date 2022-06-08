Last year's clash between the kiwifruit industry and parliamentary rugby teams. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Services

MPs will clash with the kiwifruit industry in Te Puke next month.

This won't be a discourse on political or economic philosophies - but a grassroots coming together in the spirit of sporting endeavour.

The kiwifruit industry and parliamentary rugby and netball teams will go head-to-head at Murray Salt Stadium on July 8 to raise funds for the kiwifruit industry's Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme workers and their communities.

The afternoon will feature rugby and netball games, cultural activities and a charity auction where proceeds will support Pacific communities in the Islands where the industry's RSE workers come from as they continue to grapple with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated travel restrictions.

Zespri's head of global public affairs, Michael Fox, says the event is part of the industry's ongoing support for RSE communities which have faced challenges from the pandemic as well as events like the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Zespri's head of global public affairs Michael Fox.

"RSE workers, who come from their homes in the Pacific to help get our kiwifruit packed and exported, are an incredibly important part of the New Zealand kiwifruit industry and our local communities.

"Travel restrictions due to Covid-19 have limited the ability of those workers to travel from the Islands, which has reduced the earnings that are usually sent back to their families and communities.

"An estimated 60 per cent of Pacific households either lost jobs, lost income or resorted to alternative sources of income as a result of the pandemic, and access to healthcare and safe water has decreased.

"RSE workers are a critical part of our industry so we're looking forward to bringing the wider community together to help demonstrate how much we appreciate and support them and as part of Zespri's purpose of helping people, communities and the environment to thrive."

The fundraising event will also feature under-18 girls' and boys' rugby matches between Māori and Pasifika teams, an industry netball versus Parliamentary Netball Team clash, fundraising activities, Pacific music, and food and fun family events.

Last year the rugby teams met for the first time to raise funds for the victims and families affected by the devastating events at Whakaari/White Island on December 9, 2019. More than $50,000 was raised which is being invested in assistance of local agencies and support providers.

Parliamentary Rugby Team co-captain and Minister for Trade and Agriculture Damien O'Connor.

Parliamentary Rugby Team co-captain and Minister for Trade and Agriculture Damien O'Connor said RSE workers were an important part of the New Zealand primary industry, helping support exporters to deliver high-quality New Zealand products to market.

"It's great to be able to bring the parliamentarians and kiwifruit industry together to support a good cause and of course to battle it out on the sports field. Last year was a fantastic day played in great spirits and I know the kiwifruit team don't want us to make it two in a row, so it'll be a tough match that people won't want to miss."

Co-captain, National MP Mark Mitchell said RSE workers made an enormous economic and cultural contribution to the Bay of Plenty and New Zealand.

"The Parliamentary Sports Trust is focused on supporting great causes and making a positive impact on communities. When we were asked to come back and play the kiwifruit team again to raise funds for RSE communities, we jumped at the chance and we're really looking forward to getting together with the community for another great event this year," he said.

Funds raised will support projects in the home countries of RSE workers through the Kiwifruit Industry Community Support Fund.

The first game is at 1.30pm, entry is free and donations can be made at the event.