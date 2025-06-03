“The fire measured approximately 20 by 10 metres, with three fire trucks in attendance.”
Yesterday a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the investigation into the fire was ongoing.
Greerton Business Association chairman Cameron Templer said they were “deeply saddened by the fire at Castle 91, a much-loved part of the Greerton community”.
“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff during this difficult time. We’re thankful for the swift response from emergency services and will do everything we can to support Castle 91 as they begin to recover.”
Castle 91 hosted its first free community meal in 2018 as a one-off.
They decided during the Covid-19 pandemic to make it an annual tradition, as staff saw locals losing their jobs and struggling in difficult times, Dhillon told NZME in January.
He said Tauranga was like family, and acts of charity were an integral part of the Sikh religion and culture.
“We continue to uphold these values in our community here, carrying forward the spirit of giving and service, as we believe in supporting others, just as we have been supported by this wonderful community,” he said in January.