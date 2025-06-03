Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Kitchen fire at Greerton’s Castle 91 Indian restaurant forces it to close for a few weeks

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Manager Mike Dhillion said the Greerton Castle 91 location will be out of action for some time, because of a kitchen fire. Photo / Tom Eley

Manager Mike Dhillion said the Greerton Castle 91 location will be out of action for some time, because of a kitchen fire. Photo / Tom Eley

  • A kitchen fire at Castle 91 in Greerton will close the restaurant for a few weeks.
  • The fire, believed to have started in the deep-fat fryer or microwave, was quickly contained by firefighters.
  • Castle 91 is recognised for its annual free community lunches, which are available to those who cannot afford to pay.

On Sunday night, popular Tauranga Indian restaurant Castle 91 posted a Facebook video of patrons joyfully singing and dancing at a community event.

Less than 24 hours later, firefighters were battling a blaze in the Greerton Village restaurant’s kitchen, as flames spewed from vents in the roof.

Manager Mike Dhillion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times