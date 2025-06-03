“It could have been much worse,” Dhillion said.

The restaurant had finished its lunch service and was empty by the time the fire started at 3.09pm.

“No one was hurt.”

The quick response from the Tauranga and Greerton fire stations made all the difference, he said.

“[The fire] could have caused big damage. But they stopped it pretty quickly.”

He said the fire was believed to have started in either the deep-fat fryer or microwave, before spreading.

Castle 91 manager Mike Dhillion. Photo / Tom Eley

While the Greerton restaurant was closed, its sister establishment, Castle 91 Indian Eatery in Brookfield, would be able to serve anyone looking to dine in or buy takeaway food.

Dhillon said a lot of community support had been offered to his team after the fire.

Castle 91 is known for its annual free community lunches, which it has hosted around Christmas or New Year since the pandemic, for people who cannot afford to pay.

Fire damage on the chimney from the kitchen fire. Photo/ Tom Eley

Pet Essentials employee Maria Harkess, who witnessed the fire, said there would be an outpouring of support for Castle 91.

“They are great neighbours.”

It was good news that the fire was contained to the kitchen and had not spread any further, Harkess said.

She said there had been flames spewing from the vents at one stage.

While the kitchen sustained fire damage, the dining area was largely untouched. Photo/Tom Eley

Renners Bar backs on to Castle 91.

A bar employee, who did not want to be named, said their experience on Monday was ”pretty scary” as a smell of burning wire came out of nowhere.

“We evacuated our customers, and no one was hurt.”

The fire did not spread to the bar, thanks to the fast response from firefighters.

Fire and Emergency services responded to the scene of a fire at Castle 91 restaurant on Cameron Rd, Greerton. Photo / Supplied

Two Castle 91 customers who attempted to visit the restaurant while SunLive was on the premises after the fire were shocked by the damage.

Firefighters were called to the Greerton Village restaurant on Monday at 3.09pm, Fire and Emergency NZ Northern shift manager Michael Anderson said.

He said the Fire and Emergency received multiple calls about the building fire.

“The fire measured approximately 20 by 10 metres, with three fire trucks in attendance.”

Yesterday a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the investigation into the fire was ongoing.

The quick response from firefighters limited the damage, the restaurant manager said. Photo / Supplied

Greerton Business Association chairman Cameron Templer said they were “deeply saddened by the fire at Castle 91, a much-loved part of the Greerton community”.

“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff during this difficult time. We’re thankful for the swift response from emergency services and will do everything we can to support Castle 91 as they begin to recover.”

Castle 91 hosted its first free community meal in 2018 as a one-off.

They decided during the Covid-19 pandemic to make it an annual tradition, as staff saw locals losing their jobs and struggling in difficult times, Dhillon told NZME in January.

He said Tauranga was like family, and acts of charity were an integral part of the Sikh religion and culture.

“We continue to uphold these values in our community here, carrying forward the spirit of giving and service, as we believe in supporting others, just as we have been supported by this wonderful community,” he said in January.