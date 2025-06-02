Popular Greerton restaurant catches fire

The fire trucks were from the Greerton and Tauranga stations.

A SunLive reader at the scene said there were three fire trucks “but now just two from Greerton station”.

“They have it under control now. No one has been injured, and everyone is out of the building,” they said.

Fire and Emergency Services outside Castle 91 restaurant on Cameron Rd, Greerton. Photo / Supplied

“And the road is open.”

Castle 91 Restaurant & Takeaway is known for its annual free community lunches, which it has put on around Christmas or New Year since the pandemic, for people who cannot afford to pay.

Firefighters have been called to the Castle 91 restaurant on Cameron Rd in Greerton.

Greerton Business Association chairman Cameron Templer said they were “deeply saddened by the fire at Castle 91, a much-loved part of the Greerton community”.

“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff during this difficult time. We’re thankful for the swift response from emergency services and will do everything we can to support Castle 91 as they begin to recover.”

Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of a fire at Castle 91 restaurant on Cameron Rd, Greerton. Photo / Supplied

At the scene?

Phone 0800SUNLIVE or email newsroom@thesun.co.nz