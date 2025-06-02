Popular Greerton restaurant catches fire

Castle 91 Restaurant & Takeaway is known for its annual free community lunches, which it has put on around Christmas or New Year since the pandemic, for people who cannot afford to pay.
Greerton Business Association chairman Cameron Templer said they were “deeply saddened by the fire at Castle 91, a much-loved part of the Greerton community”.
“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff during this difficult time. We’re thankful for the swift response from emergency services and will do everything we can to support Castle 91 as they begin to recover.”