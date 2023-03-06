Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kiri Gillespie: Time to break habits as cost-of-living crisis bites

Kiri Gillespie
By
3 mins to read
Elderly people are struggling with the cost of living

Elderly people are struggling with the cost of living

OPINION

There’s nothing quite like going out and buying a morning hot drink and treat at a fancy cafe.

Get me in front of a savoury or cake cabinet and I’m putty.

But I refrain

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times