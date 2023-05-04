Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer says planting trees to mark King Charles III’s coronation is “very fitting”.

Three native trees will be planted in reserves throughout the Western Bay on the weekend, marking the coronation of a new monarch for New Zealand and a new chapter in history.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is joining a national effort to plant native trees co-ordinated by the Department of Internal Affairs in celebration of the upcoming coronation of His Majesty Charles III, King of New Zealand.

In Te Puke, a titoki will be planted in Jubilee Park, close to Jocelyn St, at 9.30am on Saturday.

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer says: “The coronation of King Charles III is a historic occasion, and I am pleased that our district has the chance to be part of the celebrations. The King has long been an advocate of sustainability and conservation, and so planting native trees to mark the start of his reign is very fitting.

“I wanted each part of our district to be involved, so there will be a tree planted in each of our three wards. Each native tree was chosen as being a species that will thrive in its new home.”

More than 45 plantings have been planned by councils throughout New Zealand for the weekend.

Following the coronation, the Governor-General will plant the final coronation tree at Government House in Wellington.

The Department of Internal Affairs is recording GPS locations for all tree plantings, with plans to create a webpage allowing people to find the King’s trees for years to come.

Everyone is welcome to come and watch the plantings take place.

Other trees will be planted at 11.30am at Gerald Crapp Reserve in Ōmokoroa ,and 1.30pm in Diggelmann Park, Katikati.