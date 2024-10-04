Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Kawerau woman coerced into agreeing to adopt daughter out in 1965 wants Government apology

Nicholas Jones
By
Investigative Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Kaaren Dunn, 78, had a daughter aged 19 and was coerced into agreeing to adopt her. Photo / Mike Scott

Kaaren Dunn, 78, had a daughter aged 19 and was coerced into agreeing to adopt her. Photo / Mike Scott

After Kawerau woman Kaaren Dunn gave birth to her daughter at age 19 in 1965, she was coerced into agreeing to adopt her out.

Now, the 78-year-old wants the Government to apologise to all women who suffered the same experience.

Activist Joss Shawyer - who came under pressure to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times