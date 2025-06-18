Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Kawerau gambling spend rises despite fewer pokie machines

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Spending on pokie machines per person in Kawerau district is the second highest in the country. Photo / File

Spending on pokie machines per person in Kawerau district is the second highest in the country. Photo / File

Kawerau district was ranked the second highest in New Zealand for per capita spending on gambling machines in the first quarter of this year.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand health improvement adviser Renee Bolkowy addressed the Kawerau District Council at a submission hearing on its gambling policy recently.

