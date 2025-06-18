New Zealand Community Trust’s grants, marketing and communications general manager, Ben Hodges, submitted against retaining a sinking lid policy.
The charitable trust is the beneficiary of the gambling machines in one of the two Kawerau venues.
The trust supported a capped policy with the current machine and venue numbers.
“Sinking lids are ineffective tools to reduce problem gambling,” Hodges said.
He provided statistics showing that despite a 44% reduction in gambling machines nationwide over recent years, there had been no corresponding decrease in problem gambling.
He said that without local venues, people could gamble online, and the sinking lid policy would eventually cancel out Kawerau’s ability to receive pokie grants.
In 2023, this had totalled $640,000 to Kawerau-based organisations.
“If pokie funding was to disappear from Kawerau, who or what would replace that funding?
“Council is the only real alternative. In order to replace that funding, you would have to lift rates by a pretty unappetising 4.3%.”
During Bolkowy’s submission, she said that even though at least 40% of gambling machine takings were meant to be given back to the community they were taken from, the amount given back to the Kawerau community was only 21%.
Of the $175,000 granted to Surf Lifesaving NZ for salaries of sports managers, more than $4000 was drawn from Kawerau, and of the $7000 the trust granted the organisation last year, according to its breakdown of grant funding, $3668 was drawn from Kawerau.
“I can assure you that Yachting NZ has not had a presence in Kawerau, ever. Neither does Surf Life Saving New Zealand,” Tunui said.
“The Royal New Zealand Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals abandoned this community.”
The SPCA closed its Kawerau centre in 2022 but said it still offered a full range of services from its Rotorua branch.
Hodges said he would pass on Tunui’s request to his chief executive.
He said increases in pokie spending did not take inflation into account. When adjusted to account for inflation, expenditure was up by only 1.3% in the past 10 years.