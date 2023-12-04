Glow fairies at the Upcycled Christmas Tree Display opening night. Mrs Barry will be there too.

Katikati will light up with a glittery forest next week.

The Upcycled Christmas Tree Display opening night is a sparkly opportunity to enjoy festive art ... it also doubles as a family fun night out for all.

Entries in the Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition have been crafted by local businesses, daycares, rest homes and individuals and the display will include live music, enchanting glow fairies, roaming entertainers, face painters, craft stalls and snack vendors.

“Bring your family, friends and neighbours along to celebrate the spirit of the season under starry skies and enjoy this very special night in Katikati,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kirst O’Rourke.

Competition entries are vying for cash prizes so the public can vote for their favourite tree for the people’s choice award.

Santa’s Christmas Grotto, a magical wonderland inside The Arts Junction, also opens its doors on Thursday evening with festive displays from the Western Bay Library, Combined Churches, Katikati Theatre, Katikati Floral Art, Katikati Open Air Art and Katch Katikati.

The grotto remains open until December 28, during The Arts Junction’s usual hours with Santa making guest appearances. Call 549 1658 to find out when he’s likely to appear. Trees will remain on site and light up the evenings until December 24.

The Katch Katikati events are part of the Katikati Christmas Series.