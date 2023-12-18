The New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show is Grant Wills, Steve Tree, Ian Smith, Mike Curtin and BJ Tunks.

The New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show is Grant Wills, Steve Tree, Ian Smith, Mike Curtin and BJ Tunks.

Katikati concert goers can take it easy this summer when the New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show glides into town.

The tribute band is looking forward to performing the country-based ballads and classic rock of the Eagles. They travel the country with their show Take it to the Limit and are first up in the Katikati Twilight Concerts.

The band line-up is Grant Wills on lead guitar and vocals, Steve Tree on drums, Ian Smith lead vocals and guitar, Mike Curtain on bass guitar and backing locals and BJ Tunks on vocals and guitar.

They’ll be turning out all the popular bangers such as Take It To The Limit, I Can’t Tell You Why, Desperado and Hotel California. But they also cover hit songs from the band members’ solo careers.

A spokesperson says Eagles songs are not easy, and some involve three vocal harmonies, which gives an authentic reproduction to these songs.

The first concert is on January 6 with support band Katikati Jazz Band. The other two concerts follow in late January (Country Rock) and early February (From Woodstock to the 70s).

“We want to provide something that will cater for everyone,” says Jenni Wilson.

She said more than 2000 people usually attended the concerts.

“These concerts are great entertainment and affordable. There’s not much you can do for $25 per adult. We ask people to bring a deckchair and their favourite snacks and enjoy a good night.”

There’s high hopes for the first concert of the series after bad weather cancelled two out of three concerts last time.

All proceeds are returned to the community through tertiary scholarships, community arts donations and school prizegiving awards.





The Details

What: Katikati Twilight Concerts

Where: Katikati’s Haiku Reserve, Main St

When: The New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show, January 7

Country Rock (Brendon Ham and Marion Burns), January 27

From Woodstock to the 70s (The Backbeats), February 10, 6pm

Tickets: The Arts Junction or online. Cash sales on the day, $25 per adult, children under 15 free with an adult