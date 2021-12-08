Katikati twilight concerts canned due to Covid constraints

The crowd up dancing at a Katikati Twilight Concert.

For the first time ever the summer twilight concerts in Katikati have been cancelled for 2022.

Katikati is renowned for its twilight concerts over summer, spanning more than 20 years. The concerts attract thousands of locals and visitors each year to the town's picturesque Haiku reserve.

Katikati Twilight Concert committee spokesperson Jenni Wilson says, "Unfortunately with the current Covid restrictions we have made the difficult decision to cancel the three summer concerts we were planning."

Apart from the odd concert being postponed due to wet weather, the events have always gone ahead.

The Twilight Concert committee, having fun at a concert earlier this year, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 concerts due to Covid restrictions.



The summer of 2022 had included a great lineup again with the Take it to the Limit Eagles Tribute Show on January 8, Country Rock with the Brendan Ham Band, and Marian Burns on January 28 with the final concert in February featuring the Blue Light Trio and Catriona Fallon and her band.

The good news is, Wilson says most of the artists have been re-booked to perform in 2023.

The Twilight Concerts Tertiary Study Award presentations will go ahead at a later date. The scholarship is designed to recognise and assist Katikati students who have demonstrated artistic talent and potential and who are pursuing a career in the arts.