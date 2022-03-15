The scene of the truck and trailer crash on State Highway 2 north of Katikati this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

State Highway 2 is closed after a truck and trailer rolled north of Katikati this morning.

The incident, near the intersection of Lindemann Rd, was reported to police about 6am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed until vehicle recovery could be completed. Motorists are advised to delay their journey or allow extra time for long detour via Matamata and the Kaimai Ranges.

SH2 WAIHI TO TAURANGA - UPDATE 7:50AM

Due to a truck crash north of Katikati, #SH2 (btwn Lindemann Rd & Philip Walter Dr) will be CLOSED most of the morning, until vehicle recovery can be completed. Delay your journey or use long alternative route: https://t.co/6D395cOGJk ^TP pic.twitter.com/wiWwBkn2Xo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 15, 2022

State Highway 2 north of Katikati is closed after a truck and trailer rolled this morning. Photo / Josh Coleman

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances and one rapid response unit responded was sent to the scene.

"St John treated and transported six patients to Tauranga Hospital – one in a moderate condition and five in a minor condition," she said.

The road is blocked and will remain closed until it can be removed, police said.

Diversions are in place.