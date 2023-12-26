Know Your Stuff says to get your drugs checked as dodgy LSD is being sold, A post mortem will be carried out today for an unexplained death in Browns Bay and are younger people setting themselves up for failure with KiwiSaver? Video / NZHerald

Traffic has come to a standstill on State Highway 2 between Aongatete and Katikati after a crash this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said Fenz was notified of an incident about 9.10am.

The spokesperson said that as of 9.30am, crews were in attendance at a motor vehicle crash on State Highway 2 between Aongatete and Katikati.

Fenz staff were assisting police and ambulance services at the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulance services were notified at 9.11am of the incident on SH2 and Thompsons Track, Aongatete.

“One ambulance responded to the scene. Our paramedics treated and transported three patients to Tauranga Hospital, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of a collision involving a truck and trailer, and car on Thompsons Track at 9.13am

“Traffic management is currently in place until a second vehicle is picked up,” the spokesperson said.

A motorist who left his car and walked to the scene of the crash said a caravan and a car had collided.

Emergency services were working to clear the caravan, which was covering both sides of the road.

An Aongatete resident who asked not to be named said traffic “was not going anywhere”.

“The ambulance, the fire truck and the tow truck have gone down about 10 minutes ago,” the resident told the Bay of Plenty Times.

The resident said he hoped the situation would clear up soon.

One holidaymaker stuck in the traffic, who is heading to Tauranga from Auckland, said people had turned off their cars because traffic wasn’t moving.

Some were letting their dogs out to go to the toilet, others were getting out to try to see what was going on.

