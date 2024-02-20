Chrome Collective are having a grand opening of the Katikati Resource Recovery Centre on March 7.
The new centre aims to turn reusable items into valuable resources to create a sustainable income stream for Chrome Collective.
Chrome Collective is the charity that supports individuals with disabilities.
The opening event includes tours of the facility, demonstrations and a chance to meet the people who will be impacted by the initiative.
Chrome Collective operations manager Sharaine Steenberg says the centre represents a new chapter in their mission to empower individuals with disabilities and to promote sustainability.
“This innovative facility is not just a new addition to the community, it’s a symbol of hope, empowerment and environmental stewardship.’’
Katikati Resource Recovery Centre is launching a six-month pilot programme to determine the feasibility and impact of the project.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their reusable items.
INFO www.cultivateculture.co.nz
The Details
What: Katikati Resource Recovery Centre grand opening
Where: Corner Tetley and Wills Rd, Katikati
When: March 7