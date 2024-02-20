Katikati Resource Recovery Centre will have a grand opening in March.

Chrome Collective are having a grand opening of the Katikati Resource Recovery Centre on March 7.

The new centre aims to turn reusable items into valuable resources to create a sustainable income stream for Chrome Collective.

Chrome Collective is the charity that supports individuals with disabilities.

The opening event includes tours of the facility, demonstrations and a chance to meet the people who will be impacted by the initiative.

Chrome Collective operations manager Sharaine Steenberg says the centre represents a new chapter in their mission to empower individuals with disabilities and to promote sustainability.

“This innovative facility is not just a new addition to the community, it’s a symbol of hope, empowerment and environmental stewardship.’’

Katikati Resource Recovery Centre is launching a six-month pilot programme to determine the feasibility and impact of the project.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their reusable items.

INFO www.cultivateculture.co.nz





The Details

What: Katikati Resource Recovery Centre grand opening

Where: Corner Tetley and Wills Rd, Katikati

When: March 7