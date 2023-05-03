Katikati Primary School students get a taste of television production when they were interviewed last week.

Three Katikati Primary School children became stars for a day last week.

Monty Groenewald, Scarlett Colquhoun and Blake Cousins were selected to represent the school in a filming for a television programme hosted by a well known television producer and presenter.

They were interviewed by former All Black Andrew Merhtans.

The school’s property manager, Steve Graveson, was approached to organise the event, which may become part of a historical documentary (still to be confirmed).

The filming took part on Anzac Day.

The producer wanted to have a small group of Katikati Primary School children meet on a Zoom call with Andrew who was at the graveside of ex-foundation student David Gallaher in Belgium.

Steve worked quickly with teachers Kirsty Graveson and Ashleigh Oliver to select the three students to take part.

To meet the time zone differences, they all met via Zoom at 5.15pm New Zealand time to conduct the interview with Andrew at 7.15am local time in Belgium.

The children spoke to Andrew about David Gallaher and his link to Katikati Primary School and shared facts and information about David.

Born in Ramelton, County Donegal, David and his family were part of the second boat of Irish settlers who arrived in 1978 aboard the Lady Jocelyn. He lived in Katikati until 1889 and he is best known as the first captain of the All Blacks.

A special part of the filming included Andrew laying a poppy on David’s grave on behalf of everyone.

The students recite The Ode in front of the Gallaher family mural.

The children then performed a waita (song) and finished with reciting The Ode in front of the Gallaher family mural on the school’s room one building.

David, along with other members of his family, attended the school now known as Katikati Primary School on its first day on June 1879.

David’s mother Maria was also there that eventful day as she was the new school’s first teacher.

The performance was recorded on Zoom and also filmed by a cameraman. After the official part of recording was completed, the children had the opportunity to ask Andrew questions about his All Black career.



