Sally Carter with her mural painting of Patrick Dunn. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

''It's his eyes.''

Jan Dunn was moved to tears last week when the mural of late husband Patrick was unveiled.

She didn't know if she could look at it, she said, as her husband's sudden passing in 2020 was so raw.

Although emotional, Jan was touched and loved the realistic mural of Patrick now permanently one of Katikati's town murals.

''It's beautiful, Sally got him just right. She's done a marvellous job ... it's his eyes.''

Katikati Open-Air Art Group representatives, Harcourts staff, mural artist Sally Carter and friends and family of Patrick attended the unveiling on Monday.

The mural was part of the New Zealand Mural Contest where nine artists were allocated a Katikati ''unsung hero'' to portray, and Patrick was one of the subjects.

Waihi Beach artist Sally Carter, 19, took on the task of painting Patrick. He is wearing his fluorescent vest and carrying a bottle recycling bin.

Patrick Dunn was a stable of the Katikati community.

In his time he's been a sports person and coach, Cub leader, a Freemason, St John's volunteer, Life Link volunteer and a favourite at Katikati Recycling Centre.

Friends at the unveiling spoke of how they enjoyed their visits to the recycling centre (''not the dump!'') and could spend ages chatting with Patrick.

Katikati College poumatua and Tainui kaumātua Joe Manukau gave a blessing and dedication to ''this beautiful taonga'' on behalf of Jan and her family.

Sally Carter, Jan Dunn with Joe Manukau with Patrick Dunn mural.

Open-Air Art president Steve Graveson acknowledged the much-loved Patrick, also Sally the artist ''who is now mainstream'' having a mural on a town wall. He gave thanks to Harcourts Katikati principal and friend of Patrick's, John Graham, for allowing the mural in such a prime location.

Patrick's friend Sheryl Smith spoke as did his son Stephen.

Sally also has a connection to Patrick — her grandfather Norm Sanderson, who also attended, was at Thames High School with Pat and they played first 11 cricket together.