John Russell with his amethyst kite, which will fly high on Tauranga's Matariki Kite Day. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

John Russell kept an flightless kite for 30 years until one day the disappointing kite turned into a soaring success.

John ''the kite man of Katikati'' was trying to teach his kids the joy of kiting — which he always loved as a child — but the stubborn kite refused to get off the ground.

With the help of an experienced kite flyer and a few adjustments, the kite flew and John's fascination with kites began.

He's been flying kites and organising kite-flying events ever since. He's also taught kite making at schools.

John is a 10-year member of the New Zealand Kitefliers Association (NZKA) and has organised more than a dozen kite days throughout Waihi Beach, Katikati and Tauranga. He's the event organiser of this weekend's Tauranga City Libraries and NZKA Matariki Kite Day.

The best kites in the country will be flown by association members.

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades which rise in mid-winter and for some, heralds the start of a new year.

Kites are associated with Matariki as early Māori used to make and fly kites for fun or to send messages to gods, believing they connected heaven and earth.

Tauranga's kite day may include Disney and cartoon characters such as Spongebob, an octopus and other sea animals, personalities, a Covid kite and more. Food stalls will be there.

John will be flying his outstanding amethyst kite, adeptly named due to its shape and colour.

''I bought it because it was quite spectacular and when we flew it, it's a gentle kite ... it just floats straight up into the air. That's what all kites should do.''

Assembling the three metre high, 2.5 metre wide kite is the hardest part, he says. It's a two-man job.

So what is it about kites that John loves?

''It's the isolation. In other words, you can't do anything else while you are flying a kite. You're out in nature and open spaces ... plus, it brings the kid out in you.''

What: Matariki Kite Day

Where: Fergusson Park, Matua, Tauranga

When: June 19, 12-4pm