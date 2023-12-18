Ten upcycled Christmas trees were created.

Funky, florescent, festive Christmas trees are on display at the Arts Junction until Christmas Eve.

The opening of the Upcycled Christmas Tree Display last week was the culmination of hard work by local businesses, rest homes, daycare centres and individuals who flexed their creative Christmas muscles and made recycled trees for the event.

Katch Katikati put on a fun evening last Thursday — part of their Christmas series — with glow fairies, face painting, live music, Santa visiting in his Christmas grotto and Mrs Barry also came along to keep Barry company during the festivities.

Ten upcycled trees were glowing brightly. Learning Adventures had the tree with the most votes and Hetherington House the best upcycled Christmas tree.

“We really appreciate all the hard work and creativity that went into creating all the trees this year,” Katch Katikati event manager Kirst O’Rourke said.

“There was a diverse range of materials used for the trees from the grass in the Learning Adventures’ tree, to automotive parts in the Northern Automotive tree and the jars in the Hetherington House tree making for a stunning display.”



