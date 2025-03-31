This Tiny Home show home was stolen from Katikati and was returned in three hours.
A quick response from the Katikati community saw a stolen tiny home found three hours after an appeal was posted to social media.
The Tiny House Builders Ltd show home was stolen from a property on Rea Rd about 4am on Saturday and owner Rebecca McLean said it took the offender 20 minutes to smash the trailer lock, remove the security gates, take off the jacks and hook the five-tonne show home to the tow bar of their ute.
McLean posted on social media about the theft and provided her phone number for people to contact her directly with any information.
She received around 10 phone calls from people who had seen the ute towing her show home from Katikati towards Rotorua.