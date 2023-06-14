Seeka's Sharp Rd site has new RSE accommodation from next month.

RSE workers will have a new place to call home in Katikati from next month.

Seeka will open its new purpose-built Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers accommodation in July.

The New Zealand produce company had announced it was building an accommodation facility for its RSE workers in September to replace the existing accommodation setup.

Construction began early this year, with the new facility set to open next month.

The purpose-built accommodation, named Tūranga Whetu, is in Sharp Rd in Katikati, and will house up to 140 RSE workers, significantly increasing the number of workers able to be accommodated in the area.

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks says providing quality living arrangements for its RSE workers is vital.

“These workers are away from their families and friends for a significant time, and we want to ensure they have a quality space they can call home while working with us. We highly value our RSE workers, especially with labour shortages continuing to be an issue post pandemic.’’

As a significant investment, Tūranga Whetu will provide many modern comforts including, two recreational outdoor areas, lounges, kitchen and laundry facilities, with Wi-Fi available throughout the facility.

Tūranga Whetu translates to Star Base in relation to the location providing a “fantastic view of the Southern Cross at night”.

A blessing will be held to formally open Tūranga Whetu prior to RSE workers moving in.



