Sergeant Anna Plowman said the first call for help came about 3.30pm, when police were notified that two people had not returned from a hike.

The pair were found about 7pm near a flooded river.

Police kept in contact with the pair overnight before Search and Rescue, and Swift Water Rescue teams helped get them to safety the next day.

Police were then called to an area near Rataroa Stream where a hiker got stuck during a four-hour hike on Monday.

The person was found two hours later.

“Although we are pleased to have provided a swift response in both these incidents and helped the three people return home safe, these incidents are a reminder to the public to prepare for any situation,” that may arise,” Plowman said.

“New Zealand’s environment and weather can be unpredictable, and with the recent wet weather, our rivers and streams are flooded, fast flowing, and high.

“It will take a few days for the rivers to return to normal levels once the rain has completely stopped.

“Your safety is your responsibility in the outdoors. By preparing for the worst-case scenario, you can enjoy your trip knowing you will be okay if anything goes wrong.”

Plowman said even the most experienced people could find themselves needing help, and any day trip had the potential to turn into an overnight situation.

If you are going outdoors, no matter if it is hiking, hunting, or climbing, please follow the five simple steps of the Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you. Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. It is important to choose a trip that suits everyone in your group. When you are looking at options, make sure to think about everyone’s fitness levels and experience in the outdoors. Understand the weather. New Zealand’s weather can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Weather can make or break a trip. It is one of the most important things to consider when going into the outdoors. Pack warm clothes and extra food. Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Any trip, even if it is short and easy, needs preparation. Packing the right things can make trips safer and more enjoyable. Share your plans and take ways to get help. Telling a trusted person about your trip details and taking a personal locator beacon can save your life. We all want our trips to go as planned, but sometimes they don’t. If you get hurt or lost on your trip, how would you get help? Take care of yourself and each other. Eat, drink, and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together. The best way to enjoy your experience in the outdoors and make it home safely is to look out for one another.

Distress beacons can be hired for as little as $10 from many Department of Conservation visitor centres, and outdoor tramping and hunting stores.

If you have purchased a beacon, make sure to register it at www.beacons.org.nz.

For more information on outdoor safety, helpful free resources and videos, head to Know Before You Go - AdventureSmart - NZ Search & Rescue Council | AdventureSmart.