Kaimai crash kills Whakatāne couple, 4-year-old son survives

Josephine Wilson and Piripi Chase were killed in a crash on the Kaimai Range on December 28.

Josephine Wilson and Piripi Chase were killed in a crash on the Kaimai Range on December 28.

A four-year-old boy has survived a crash that killed his parents on the Kaimai Range last week, with whānau saying they are “blessed” he is still alive.

Piripi Chase, 31, and Josephine Wilson, 28 died in a crash between a car and a petrol tanker west of the Kaimai Summit on State Highway 29, between Tauranga and Hamilton.

Their son, Malcolm Manaia Wilson-Chase, survived the December 28 crash.

Emergency services said at the time one person initially died after the crash, another was flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition and a child with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

Police later confirmed a second person died from their injuries.

The couple were among 19 people to have died on New Zealand roads over the official Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period, which ended this morning.

Family was driving to birthday party

Piripi’s mother, Jessica Chase, told the Bay of Plenty Times the family was driving from Whakatāne to Hamilton for Jessica’s grandson’s first birthday when the crash happened.

Jessica said Malcolm Manaia – also known as Manaia or Mally – was in Whakatāne Hospital with a broken femur and still had to undergo surgery.

“He is very hurt and that will hurt him emotionally, mentally, physically and it’s going to hurt him for a long time, as it will hurt all of us. For two young lives to be taken so tragically.”

Jessica said Piripi and Josephine were farewelled on New Year’s Day and cremated at Hillcrest Cemetery in Whakatāne.

The couple were travelling from Whakatāne in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said the service was “so emotional” but was filled with “a lot of love.

“Everybody just supporting one another through this time. It was really awesome.”

Jessica said the couple had been together for about eight years and would often visit her in Hamilton.

“Every time he came to Hamilton to visit me, he always gave me a hug … always taking me out for lunch or dinner.”

Mum remembers last day with son

Jessica said the last time she was with her son and his family was for Manaia’s kōhanga reo end-of-year Christmas party.

“We just all spent the day together.”

Jessica said Piripi was a stay-at-home father and the family had just moved into a new home in Whakatāne.

She said Manaia went to kōhanga reo and the family enjoyed going there.

“Any activities that Manaia had going on, they were there as a family.”

She said the family loved going to the beach and travelling and were “very outdoorsy.

“Piripi loved his fish and chips.”

Jessica said Piripi had been on the “road to recovery” after experiencing some health issues.

“He was doing so well.”

‘Whānau ‘blessed’ by preschooler survival

Piripi’s cousin, Grant Chase, said Piripi “loved his son.

“We are blessed that he survived.”

Grant said the couple would frequently talk about cafes and restaurants they went to.

“They loved their kai – kaimoana mainly.”

Holiday road toll

Deaths on State Highway 25, Coromandel Peninsula, in Tauhei, Waikato and at an intersection in Northland on Tuesday took the total road toll for the Christmas-New Year holiday period to 19, NZ Herald reported.

The official holiday road toll period started at 4pm on December 22. It finished on Wednesday at 6am.

Last summer, 21 people died during that holiday period.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.