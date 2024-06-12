Nine more artists have been added to Juicy Fest 2025, making it the biggest since its inception.

Jeremih, Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Jay Sean, Twista, Baby Bash, Pleasure P, Bobby V and the Ying Yang Twins have been confirmed to perform at the event joining Ludacris, Akon, Keyshia Cole, Omarion, Fat Joe, Jacquees and SWV for four shows across New Zealand in January 2025.

The tour will begin in Christchurch on January 8, before moving to Wellington on January 10, Auckland on January 11 and Tauranga on January 12.

Juicy Fest then heads across the ditch for four shows in Australia.

This is the biggest line-up Juicy Fest has seen since it started in 2023 and in 2025 the R18 R&B and hip-hop music festival welcomes Juicy Fest alumni back for the first time.

Image 1 of 11 : Twista will peform at Juicy Fest 2025.

Back by popular demand are Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legend Bizzy Bone, hip-hop icon Twista and R&B singer Pleasure P, who performed at Juicy Fest’s debut event as part of Pretty Ricky.

Jeremih has been a major player in the R&B and hip-hop scene since the late 2000s, his debut single Birthday Sex was released in in 2009, and since then he has been consistent in releasing hits.

Some of his most popular songs include Love Don’t Change, Down on Me, Planez and Don’t Tell ‘Em.

We were first introduced to Bobby V as he was cruising along in a van with his Mista bandmates singing Blackberry Molasses. When he broke out on his own, he cemented his place in R&B music as a solo act. His songs Slow Down, Tell Me, Anonymous together have hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify alone.

In the late 2000s Baby Bash was everywhere. Whether he was teaming up with Frankie J on Suga Suga, collaborating with T-Pain on Cyclone, releasing Baby, I’m Back with Akon or even joining forces with our own homegrown talent Savage on Wild Out, Baby Bash has many hits.

While the line-up has nearly doubled in size, promoters Glenn Meikle and Matthew Spratt say Juicy Fest remains on one day and on one stage.

“Set lengths for artists will differ for each depending on their contractual requirements and artist requests but each set will range from 20 minutes to 50 minutes and still allow enough time to perform their biggest hits,” Meikle said.

“This line-up is massive and we can’t wait to bring 16 international artists who are icons and hitmakers in their genre to one stage,” Spratt said.

“We’re confident the massive new line-up will cater to all R&B and hip-hop fans across Australia and New Zealand.

“This year’s line-up is packed with artists responsible for some of R&B and hip hop’s biggest hits of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s and we’re excited to see the crowd respond to the high energy of our artists,” Meikle said

Despite the line-up expanding, tickets remain the same price. Tickets are still available for all shows.

Tickets are available at www.juicyfest.co.



















