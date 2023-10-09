Bayswater Retirement Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga man John Alfred Salter, 80, has appeared in Tauranga District Court charged with the murder of his wife.

Salter has been charged with the murder of his wife, Jean Ann Salter, 78, on Sunday.

Salter’s lawyer, Tony Rickard-Simms, told Judge Christina Cook he would not apply for bail or name suppression for his client, but asked for no photos be taken in court by the media.

The Crown did not oppose this.

Judge Cook declined NZME’s media application for photos and remanded Salter in custody to reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on November 1 at 9.30am.

In a statement released by Bayswater Metlifecare Retirement Village, a Metlifecare spokeswoman described the incident as “extremely sad”.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the individuals involved,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are providing support to our other residents and staff who knew them and have engaged Victim Support to assist.

“The police have requested information from us, however as this matter is now before the court, there is nothing further that we can add.”