Jo Raphael: Whakaari/White Island - My heart goes out to everyone affected

A Royal Commission of Inquiry is needed to investigate the deaths of 22 people, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / File

OPINION:

One year ago today, Whakaari/White Island erupted, eventually killing 22 people.

December 9, 2019, will be a date etched forever on the collective memories of New Zealanders, let alone those whose lives are now inextricably linked by the tragedy.

Today our thoughts will turn to the heroes, survivors, victims, their families and those who provided care as they mark this horrific anniversary.

Their grief will be unimaginably profound and enduring as Marie Browitt describes.

She has said her heart is shattered, she is only surviving and not living. And her priority was helping her surviving daughter to heal.

Marie's two daughters Krystal and Stephanie and husband Paul were tourists on the island. Krystal and Paul both died while Stephanie was left with painful and ongoing injuries.

Let's also not forget the doctors, nurses, first responders, helicopter pilots and others who helped care for the victims in the eruption's aftermath.

On Monday some Whakatane Hospital staff, who were involved in caring for some of the victims, opened up about their experiences.

General medicine practitioner Dr Peter Thorson was the doctor assigned to meet the private helicopters bringing in patients.

He has said the victims were "some of the sickest" he has seen.

"Opening the door and seeing the patients inside was the sort of shock that you have to repress to get the work done."

While today is a day of remembrance, for the survivors, families and for the community as a whole, moving forward questions need to be answered.

Calls for a Royal Commission have been made, including by lawyer Nigel Hampton QC, who has acted for the Pike River miners and their families and CTV building victims and their families.

He has said an inquiry needed to be launched "immediately".

The longer New Zealand had to wait for an inquiry to be launched, "the less the inclination and impetus".

I agree - a Royal Commission must be held to ensure this tragedy is fully investigated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said any decision on a Royal Commission will need to wait until WorkSafe and coronial investigations are over.

Let's hope for a speedy resolution to those investigations so the families, victims and the public can get the answers they need and deserve.

Meantime, my heart goes out to everyone affected.