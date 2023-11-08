Te Puke's Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill is representing Oceania at the Ms Woman of the Universe pageant in Dubai.

Te Puke's Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill is representing Oceania at the Ms Woman of the Universe pageant in Dubai.

As you read this, Te Puke’s Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill is taking on the world.

Jerrie-Lee (Ngāti Awa, Tuwharetoa) is representing Oceania at the Ms Woman of the Universe pageant in Dubai.

A year ago Jerrie-Lee flew the flag for Te Puke, Kawerau and Te Teko at the Ms Woman of the Universe NZ 2022 pageant in Auckland. As well as winning the overall title, she was named the most photogenic and most articulate contestant.

It gave her the opportunity to compete at the world event, and she was then selected to be the Oceania representative.

“So it’s the Australia, Māori, Polynesian area — which is perfect because that’s my mix of blood.”

Before she left, she told Te Puke Times she felt she had given herself the best chance of doing well.

“I’ve been pageant walk training and I’ve been practising my speech as well so that when I am asked random questions — which I will be — I’ll be able to articulate the answer to the best of my ability.”

She has also been clocking up the miles collecting her outfits

Designer Jaiss has created a Māori-New Zealand-inspired outfit.

“I am the first one he has created a dress like this for so I am very lucky to be the first to receive it.

“He’s also tailored a jacket for my presentation segment and Sparkly Couture Boutique has sponsored me with all my general outfits.”

She has also been supported by the local community with fundraising events and raffle prize donations.

“There was more than $500 of things for my raffle and $300 more for my fundraiser, and it was 100 per cent donated from our wonderful Te Puke and Pāpāmoa community to show they are supporting me and backing me for this beauty pageant.”

Jerrie-Lee was expecting things to be on a much bigger scale, and longer, than the New Zealand pageant where there were 15 contestants. In Dubai, 100 were expected.

“This one is spread over a whole week.

Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill with her crown and sashes won last year.

“We will have a cultural segment for which I have a beautiful Papatūānuku-themed outfit to represent our country.”

Also an actress, Jerrie-Lee and her eldest daughter have created a film that is to be shown.

“I feel like I am fully prepared for this — I’ve been planning well ahead so that way I can give it my best and show them what Te Puke is and show them what New Zealand has to offer.

“Obviously, I am aiming to win crowns and sashes, but the main thing is just giving it my best and having a great time overseas and enjoying the experience and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and having fun, sharing our New Zealand culture while I’m overseas.”

Jerrie-Lee has written two books — one about Matariki, and the other about inner beauty and kindness — and was taking 100 copies with her to give to her fellow contestants.

A mother of five, Jerrie-Lee flew to Dubai alone.

“My only negative about the pageant is I’m going to miss them and they are going to miss me — we are a super-close family. But on the positive, I’m actually planning something for them.”

She said the pageant was a great opportunity, not only to compete, but to inspire others.

“Hopefully, this helps other people to follow their dreams, even mums going through situations and things that mean they are not focusing on themselves as perhaps they should. I hope this inspires them to say, ‘look, this mum’s doing this with her five beautiful tamariki, maybe I can do that, maybe I can follow my dream’.”

Jerrie-Lee’s pageant director told her in the lead-up to the pageant that she should put other things, such as events supporting various causes, on pause.

“I keep doing fundraisers and I keep wanting to support all these awesome causes which is just how I am and I love to do it, but she just said put a hold on that and do it after the pageant. You need to focus on yourself right now so you can give it your best.”

The pageant began on Monday.