Don Wallis and Katikati Boating Club members would like to see the Beach Rd ramp raised and widened. BTG 17Nov22 - Don Wallis and Katikati Boating Club members would like to see the Beach Rd ramp raised and widened. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Don Wallis and Katikati Boating Club members would like to see the Beach Rd ramp raised and widened. BTG 17Nov22 - Don Wallis and Katikati Boating Club members would like to see the Beach Rd ramp raised and widened. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Backing and launching a boat is never an easy job but at Beach Rd boat ramp, it can be a real challenge.

Boaties find themselves and their vehicles partly submerged — ruining engines — on the ramp which is too low for full tide launching.

“The biggest problem as we see it is launching at full tide with the ramp fully covered in water,” says Katikati Boating Club commodore Don Wallis.

“The concrete ramp is too low so they launch at high tide you can’t get to the deep water.”

It is not an all-tide ramp, he says.

The club built the ramp in the 1970s and has looked at various ideas for improvements since. It would like to see the ramp raised and widened.

“Another problem is the turnaround area half way down the ramp was never concreted and has mostly washed away.

High tide issues at Beach Rd boat ramp. BTG 17Nov22 - High tide issues at Beach Rd boat ramp. Photo / Supplied

“Parking, lighting, and security are all problems that need addressing. There’s also an erosion problem as well.”

At this stage, the club would just like to discuss the ramp.

“Katikati deserves better than what we have got. This is why the club seeks input from the boating public,” he says.

Katikati Boating Club is holding a meeting on Sunday, November 20, at 1pm at the boat ramp on Beach Rd.

Local iwi and Western Bay of Plenty District Council members (council owns the ramp) have been invited. The public is also welcome to attend.

When a plan is formulated then a submission will be presented to council asking for improvements to be done.

The details

What: Meeting to discuss the boat ramp

Where: Beach Rd boat ramp

When: November 20 at 1pm