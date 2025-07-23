Advertisement
‘It’s in the Ballot’ brings local election spotlight to Eastern Bay

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Political commentator Sam Somers plans to bring his It’s in the Ballot roadshow to five Eastern Bay of Plenty locations next month. Photo / LDR/ Supplied

A new show to help local election candidates get their message out to voters is coming to Whakatāne and Kawerau districts in September.

It’s in the Ballot is a travelling web show founded by Wellington-based political commentator Sam Somers, along with co-chair and producer Stacey Ryan.

