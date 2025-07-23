The founder, host and executive producer of the show, he initiated it after his experiences standing for the Greater Wellington Regional Council in 2016 and 2019.

Having attended Meet the Candidates meetings organised by various groups, he found it challenging to get his message across to his constituency.

With his supporters, along with support from other candidates, he decided that a webshow was the solution, so hosted It’s in the Ballot for eight electorates in the General Election in 2020.

In 2022, It’s in the Ballot Productions, a non-profit organisation, hosted 34 shows in the Wellington Region for the council elections.

This year, a new challenge has been set to hold more than 100 events covering 23 North Island councils.

The shows are held in local venues and aired live on the It’s in the Ballot Website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and their TikTok page.

The format is loosely based on the classic New Zealand television series It’s in the Bag.

Communities are able to submit questions for candidates ahead of the event.

Questions are placed in numbered boxes (or “bags”) and each candidate must select a box number and answer the question inside.

Each candidate is given two “butt in” cards, which they can play to answer a question selected by another candidate and a “defer” card, which they can play to defer their question to another candidate of their choice.

Candidates also have a chance at the beginning of the show to introduce themselves, much like any other candidate’s meeting.

Candidates for Whakatāne and Kawerau district councils or Bay of Plenty Regional Council elections can visit itsintheballot.nz to register for the events.

Events for Eastern Bay of Plenty

September 9: Edgecumbe War Memorial Hall – Rangitaiki Community Board 3pm, Rangitaiki Māori Ward 4pm, Rangitaiki General Ward 7pm

September 10: Tāneatua School and Community Hall (Venue to be confirmed) – Tāneatua Community Board 4pm, Bay of Plenty Regional Council Kōhi Māori constituency 5pm, Eastern Bay constituency at 7pm

September 13: Kawerau Town Hall – Kawerau District Council councillors at large 10am, Māori Ward 1pm, General Ward 4pm and mayoral debate 7pm

September 16: Murupara Area School – Murupara Community Board 4pm, Te Urewera General Ward 5pm, Toi ki Uta Māori Ward 7pm

September 18: Whakatāne War Memorial Centre – Kapu to Rangi Māori Ward 1pm, Whakatāne-Ōhope Community Board 3pm, Whakatāne-Ōhope General Ward 4pm, mayoral debate 7pm

