It's hammer time for Waihi Beach Menz Shed

Waihi Beach Menz Shed is underway. Pictured from left is Tom Wallace, Mike De Pina, Gary Alway, Neil Wilcox, Don Fraser and Bob Firth.

If you build it, they will come, so they say.

In the case of Waihi Beach Menz Shed, once it is built, they will come to build more.

The sticks are up and the concrete pad is being laid at the site of the new Waihi Beach Menz Shed — signalling the start of the much-anticipated build at the beach.

It's been two years in the making for Waihi Beach to have its own men's shed. In 2019, the Waihi Community Development Charitable Trust had announced the plan to build a man cave for men and women to come along, socialise, tinker and create with the emphasis on serving the community.

Fundraising, process, escalating cost and the pandemic ensued, and the build start was hindered by last year's lockdown. This year's lockdown further postponed the build.

The building is at the back of Waihi Beach Community Centre and will be 135sq m, pole construction, clad with iron with aluminium joinery. It will have a wood fire and kitchen donated by the centre.

The community has been extremely generous, says trust member Don Fraser, with much of the $150,000 raised by businesses, boards, trusts and community clubs, as well as individuals. Trade businesses have undertaken work on the build at cost.

The menfolk — who are also helping with the build — have already started odd jobs for the community. They envisage helping community groups and initiatives, schools, council and retirement homes without taking work off tradies.

Groups and clubs will be able to use the building and there are two areas for community use.

''It's also going to be about sharing our abilities with young people,'' Don says.

The trust is under registered charity Menzshed New Zealand and Sir John Kirwan is the patron.

The trust had enough money for the build, but due to Covid-19 and related price increases, the build is short $24,000.

• For more information go to the Waihi Beach Menz Shed Facebook page.