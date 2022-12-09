Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Ironman New Zealand: Tauranga athlete goes from horror accident to PB goal

Luke Kirkness
By
5 mins to read
Craig Stewart in action during the Mount Half Ironman in January 2020. Photo / Supplied

Craig Stewart in action during the Mount Half Ironman in January 2020. Photo / Supplied

Two years ago Tauranga’s Craig Stewart woke up in a full head and neck brace, with a broken back, and facing a long recovery.

Today he’ll join more than 2000 athletes at the start line

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times