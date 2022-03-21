Powerco said power had been restored to the majority of the 805 Pāpāmoa customers. Photo / NZME

Hundreds of Pāpāmoa residents lost power this morning with an investigation into the cause ongoing.

Powerco said power had been restored to the majority of the 805 customers that lost supply at 5.12am.

The power was restored progressively to customers throughout the morning, with 95 per cent having supply by 8am.

A field crew is working to reconnect the remaining 40 customers, with power estimated to be restored by 10am, Powerco said.

Meanwhile, 55 customers are without power in Ōtumoetai this morning. Powerco said the cause was defective equipment and power was expected to be restored by midday.