“The helicopter returned, picked them both up and lifted them out.
“She said it was a three-minute flight back to Tauranga Hospital.”
Albertyn said the boy then cycled out of the park with his father.
“It happened about 10 to 15 minutes’ cycle from the main carpark.”
Albertyn said it was “awesome how they [rescue helicopter team] came, and they did a great job”.
The day had started out fine and sunny, but the track proved to be deceptive.
“We were all commenting beforehand on how slippery the track at Summerhill was,” Albertyn, who mostly goes mountain bike riding in the Redwoods and occasionally at Summerhill, said.
“Even though it wasn’t raining, there was residue from previous rain. We were slipping all over the place.”
Summerhill, a 126ha property in the Pāpāmoa Hills, comprises farmland, community spaces and hiking and cycling trails. Mountain Bike Tauranga has established 30km of mountain bike trails, ranging from grade 3-5, attracting intermediate to advanced riders.
A membership fee funds the upkeep of the trail network, which is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk.