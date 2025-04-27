She said the trust had an “ongoing” relationship with the University of Auckland’s architecture school. Masters students had designed structures around the farm and the university had helped it build a forest shelter.
Students submitted designs to the trust for the project.
Walton said the trust liked Macfarlane’s simple, functional and elegant design.
“It worked really well alongside the old existing woolshed that we still need and use.”
Walton said wool and timber from the farm was used for the build.
She said the trust was “absolutely thrilled” with the final build, which would also be used for mountain biking and running events.
“It’s huge - it’s something we, I suppose, have dreamt about for a long time.
“This is such a growing peri urban area, and we have so many more people visiting us these days, mainly for recreation but also education ... to be able to give them a covered, dry, clean, exciting facility made from our own products, it’s a huge step forward for us.
“It just reinforces what we’re here for which is to serve the community with our land and our forests.”
Designing the community base
Macfarlane said she did a design paper in her third year of her bachelor’s degree in 2022.
With the help and guidance of University of Auckland professional teaching fellow Matt Liggins, Macfarlane said she developed the design and oversaw the build which started mid-last year.
She said four design principles were adopted - retaining the trust’s heritage and reimagining traditional woolshed elements, exhibiting locally grown Summerhill timber, catering to a wide variety of functions and groups, and accessibility and warmth.
Macfarlane said the design features included large, cross-braced cassette walls which were “stuffed with wool” - some of which was from sheep shorn “next door”.
The kitchen reinterpreted the shearing stage in the original shed and took influence from “traditional” Kiwi tuck shops, with half swing doors and pop out windows.
‘Generous’ contributions
Trust administrator Nadine Bailey said nearly two-thirds of the construction and fit-out costs were contributed through grant funding, sponsorship and donations from local organisations.
“The build would not have been possible without the generous support of many, with special thanks to TECT for their contribution of over $300,000.”
Bailey said the trust’s founders Cloie and David Blackley, Grassroots Trust, The Lion Foundation, Lottery Grants Fund, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Summerhill Timbers, One Foundation, PGG Wrightson and Legacy Funerals also gave “generous” contributions.
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.