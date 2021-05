have you seen this boat? An inflatable boat has been reported stolen from the Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

An inflatable boat has been reported stolen from the Coromandel.

Police say the Euro inflatable 2007 Mercury 50hp was reported stolen on May 20.

The boat is described as a 4.2 metre, centre console, white top and black hull with the registration number L174B. The boat is branded Marine Trailers.

If you have any information about this boat, contact the police and quote the file number

210521/8174.