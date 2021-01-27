Improve your boating knowledge this summer

There had been an increase in new boat and jet ski purchases this summer. Photo / File

It's the perfect time to improve your boating knowledge, according to Water Safety Bay of Plenty and Coastguard Boating Education.

Water Safety BOP said 29 per cent of preventable drownings in the Bay of Plenty in the past 10 years involved some form of boating and water safety advocates were concerned with the level of experience and knowledge on our waters.

Water Safety Bay of Plenty's Regional Manager, Dave White, said there had been an increase in new boat and jet ski purchases due to kiwis not being able to spend their money overseas this summer.

"Anyone can go out and purchase a boat or jet ski but we strongly recommend familiarising yourself with the laws, regulations and skills needed to be safe on our waters" White said.

You don't need a license to purchase a boat or jet ski here in NZ and it's potentially contributing to an increase in uneducated skippers on the water.

"We encourage all skippers complete Coastguard Boating Education's Day Skipper course to learn the skills they need to stay safe this summer," White said.

Coastguard Boating Education's General Manager, Kirstin Brown, said their Day Skipper course had been designed for beginner skippers of all vessel types and taught everything from safety equipment, navigation, tides, weather and essential skills needed to be safe on the water.

The Day Skipper course is available to anyone online or in-person at one of the workshops.

"The workshops have limited spaces so people need to get in quick to secure their place", Brown said.

For more information on Coastguard Boating Education's Day Skipper course, or to secure your place, head to boatingeducation.org.nz.