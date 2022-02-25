Anit-mandate marchers in Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anti-mandate protestors are now marching to The Strand in Tauranga.

Traffic was backed up either way of 11th Ave.

The protestors were calling for freedom or mandates and vaccine passes.

Earlier

Hundreds of anti-mandate protestors are gathered at Memorial Park in Tauranga including a convoy of about 50 motorcycles.

A reporter at the scene said people were standing along the pavement holding signs including 'the media lies', 'choose freedom over fear' and 'questioning vaccine safety doesn't make you an anti vaxxer'.

A man in a car driving past yelled out 'get a job'. Other motorists were tooting or ignoring them.

Traffic was moving slowly along 11th Ave in both directions as cars slow down to hold their horns for the protestors.

There were about eight people wearing 'security' high visibility vests. None are wearing masks, several were viewing the crowds. No police are present.

The crowd would be marching along Devonport Rd down to the Strand.

Flyers for the event have said the event was to "march out these mandates" for those that could not travel to the Wellington protests which have been occupying Parliament grounds for weeks.

It comes as a protests around the country kick off.

There was 'absolute gridlock' as thousands of protesters march across Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Police haved warned Auckland motorists they may face severe disruption caused by a freedom rally targeting the Auckland Harbour Bridge today.

Crowds are still gathering at Memorial Park in Tauranga in support of the anti-mandate protest. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police said a group of protestors were planning to "unlawfully" cross the harbour bridge on foot today.

There was "absolute gridlock" as thousands of protesters marched across Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / NZME

In Auckland, police were on high alert ahead of the event, earlier confirming to the Herald they would have a "significant" presence at the protest.

Community cases rapidly rose yesterday to 12,011 with 617 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 163 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

There are nine cases in Tauranga Hospital as of yesterday.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths of five patients across the country yesterday, one was in Tauranga.

More to come