Huge cost to protect Thames, Whitianga from projected sea level rise

The vulnerability to inundation is "extreme" for coastal Thames. Photo / NZME

Huge 7m-high seawalls have been suggested to protect Thames against sea level rise over the next century, with a current day price tag of $200 million for part of the foreshore.

Officially, the Thames-Coromandel District Council says there are no "proposals" as such for solutions yet – as feedback is sought first from residents at a series of meetings this week.

However, schematic drawings of proposed protection works include huge seawalls suggested for Thames, Whitianga and Tairua and other expensive adaptation options for almost every settlement on the Peninsula.

They are among options for "extreme" inundation risk that is predicted for several settlements on the Coromandel, according to assessments by council consultants and community members on panels to consider the issue.

The vulnerability to inundation is "extreme" for coastal Thames from Tararu south of Wilson St to the Kauaeranga River, as is much of Te Puru and Whitianga from Buffalo Beach in the north and around the harbour.

The Feasibility Study For Protecting Thames considered the required defence structures for various levels of coastal inundation, which included a 6.8m-high wall at Moanataiari.

This area has a wall that's 3.8m high.

Drawings include a 7.1m embankment wall extending from near Price's Foundry, behind Goldfields shopping mall to the Thames swimming pool.

The drawings are designed to show what protection structures are required for a potential worst-case, one-in-100-year event for 100 years from now.

Maps are available for every settlement showing present-day coastal flood levels in increments of 20cm of sea level rise up to 1.4m, and also for projected erosion lines.

The work is part of its shoreline management planning following adoption of the council's Coastal Management Strategy and Coastal Hazards Policy in 2018.

Selected members of the community have been meeting for months as 'community panels", in workshops on the shoreline management plans.

The council is hosting public meetings throughout the district this week (until Friday, October 29) to present the panel's proposed "adaptation pathways".

Options being considered range from dune and wetland restoration to stopbanks, rock walls, seawalls, groynes or managed retreat.

Waikato regional councillor Denis Tegg says it is the biggest proposal he's seen facing Thames and the Peninsula in 45 years, and requires greater public awareness of what's being considered.

"One public meeting on a Friday night and that's about it for Thames [when] this is the biggest issue the Peninsula needs to know about.

"I can't think of anything bigger in my 45 years."

Cr Tegg said many in the community are unaware of just how extreme the risk is and how costly the project could be.

"Something is proposed for just about every beach and community, and we're talking hundreds of millions of dollars if all of this was done.

"The costs could add thousands of dollars to annual rate demands in coming decades. But if the council and our communities join the global effort to reduce emissions we can avoid the worst impacts, and significantly reduce these unaffordable costs."

He is calling for TCDC to adopt a comprehensive emissions reduction plan like neighbouring Hauraki district and other councils.

"Recent devastating river and coastal floods, droughts and wildfires show that climate change is happening now."

Alongside the shoreline meetings, consultation is also open until November 12 on what actions the council should take to reduce carbon emissions.

The council's preferred consultation option agrees with the emission reductions actions set out in the Local Government Leaders' Climate Change Declaration.

Cr Tegg said he saw it as the first real chance for the public to send an emphatic message that it wants the council to take strong leadership and action to reduce climate change emissions.

"In the comments section, there is a great opportunity to suggest specific emission reduction actions you would like the council to take. These actions might include electrifying the council fleet, food waste collection, putting solar panels on council buildings, and greater support for walking, cycling and public transport," says Tegg.

• Feedback is on the TCDC website www.tcdc.govt.nz and can be emailed to consultation@tcdc.govt.nz by 12 November.

Meetings still to occur include:

Thames Civic Centre conference room, Friday October 29, 5pm-7pm

Te Puru Hall, Saturday, October 30, 9.30am–11.30am

Coromandel Town Citizens Hall, Saturday, October 30, 1pm–3pm

Colville Hall, Sunday, October 31, 10am–12pm