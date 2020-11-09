Howzat: Leon Smith captures Mercury Bay-Tairua cricket action

Tairua Stingrays won the toss and sent the Mercury Bay Barracudas into bat were they were all out of 177 runs after 28.5 overs. Photo / Leon Wiremu Smith

It was a great opening game between Mercury Bay Barracudas and Tairua Stingrays in the Thames Valley Semi Social Cricket Competition on the weekend.

Tairua hosted this game at Cory Park Domain. Photo / Leon Smith

Tairua hosted this game at Cory Park Domain.

Tairua then began the run chase and won the game with 177/5 after 28.3 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Photo / Leon Smith

Tairua Stingrays won the toss and sent the Mercury Bay Barracudas into bat where they were all out of 177 runs after 28.5 overs.

Tairua Stingrays won the toss and sent the Mercury Bay Barracudas into bat were they were all out of 177 runs after 28.5 overs. Photo / Leon Wiremu Smith

Tairua then began the run chase and won the game with 177/5 after 28.3 overs with 6 wickets in hand.

A young Tairua player steps up. Photo / Leon Smith

The Thames Valley Senior Cricket Competition is back for the first time in 17 years. Want to get involved? Contact your local club by phone or Facebook to secure your spot.