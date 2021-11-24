How to donate Xmas gifts and foods for Te Puke families in need

Scott Nicholson and Georgie Attwood from The Hub in Te Puke. Photo / Carmen Hall

Members of the community are being encouraged to get into the festive spirit and give to those less fortunate if they can.

The Hub is running its annual Christmas collection, which will enable families in need to enjoy Christmas and the silly season.

Manager Scott Nicholson says items have started coming in but the stream is a bit lighter than last year.

"I think people are distracted with everything that is going on, as opposed to a lack of desire."

He says more people are also struggling.

"So you have a combination of things happening which means things are a bit slower."

Scott says The Hub networked with other organisations in town to allocate Christmas gifts and food hampers to help those who were finding it difficult.

Social worker and coordinator Georgie Attwood says gifts for children aged two to 12 would be greatly appreciated.

"People usually wrap them up and put their gender on them, which is just lovely because it saves us doing all of that."

Another option is sponsoring a whole family.

This had proved popular in the past and people could phone in to get matched up.

Non-perishables goods were another item on the wishlist and while anything is appreciated a shoutout was going towards ''Christmassy'' goodies.

"In the Christmas food parcels, we try and put in sweets and treats and supplies that will keep them going over the break."

She has been involved with the drive for many years and says it is always "heartwarming" to see the community rally.

Georgie says people are welcome to drop gifts, items, food or vouchers off at The Hub or contact the organisation.

First National Te Puke property consultant Adele Alexander is also "doing her bit".

For the past seven years, she has put the word out and asked people to put food and gifts under the Christmas tree in their office - for The Hub.

It is run in conjunction with a colouring contest for kids with prizes up for grabs.

How to donate to The Hub

* Drop non-perishable goods and gifts to door at 32 Jocelyn St.

* Call The hub on 07 9750157.

* Items can also be left under Xmas tree at First National Te Puke.

Colouring contest

* For kids aged 3 -12.

* Four prizes up for grabs including good effort, most colourful, most interesting and lucky draw.

* Call into First National Jellicoe St to collect paper.

* Competition closes December 9, 4pm.