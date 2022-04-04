The Hauraki Plains College MX Team give food every week to a family that could use it. From left, Josh Shaw, Evelyn Gisler, Ashton Walworth, Alivia Tout-Jones, James Keith. Photo / Amanda Fitzpatrick

The Hauraki Plains College MX Team give food every week to a family that could use it. From left, Josh Shaw, Evelyn Gisler, Ashton Walworth, Alivia Tout-Jones, James Keith. Photo / Amanda Fitzpatrick

The Hauraki Plains MX team are good in more ways than one.

Aware that they participate in a sport not everyone is fortunate enough to afford, their gratitude extends to the community with a pantry box offered to a family that appreciates a boost to the kitchen shelves.

It's not a one-off giveaway, but a donation of an item from the pantry at home that each member of the MX team must remember every week.

"The team tops up the bag with their fundraising if needed," explains Amanda Fitzpatrick, teacher in charge of the Hauraki Plains College MotoX Team.

"They don't get to just arrive at the start of term with all the items organised by their parent, it's something they have to think about each week."

People can request to go into the draw for the pantry bag by private messaging the Facebook page HPC MX Helping Others = Helping Us.

The information is kept confidential and many have benefited over the months, says Amanda.

"Our passion is to help others who are in need but to also teach our kids to pay it forward. The feedback we got from doing this last year was wonderful, and concreted that there is a need in our community to help people.

"There are no rules or regulations. You don't need a reason to help someone," she says.

She said learning how to pay it forward is a big part of this team. Whilst on a morning break, Amanda's office known as The Hub was buzzing with activity as MX riders arrived with friends in tow, to purchase fundraising items.

The Ngatea school is committed to building MX in schools, encouraging kids to ride their bikes no matter what level of riding they are at.

"Every rider has to start somewhere, and the HPC MX team embraces all riders no matter what they ride or how well they ride.

"This team is about having the right attitude - it has a code of conduct which follows the Hauraki Way. In this team we are as one team," says Amanda.

"Pink hi-viz are worn so we can see our riders but also because our team support New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation and donate towards the foundation. Our riders ride with pride in knowing that we support such an important foundation."

Follow the team at the upcoming King of Schools event on April 9 which is shaping up to be an epic event with entries closed and 450 riders entered. HPC MX team gives a shout out to their generous sponsors for donating many prizes.

"We are fortunate to work along so many amazing brands and appreciate their contribution."