Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

How savvy Kiwis are getting onto the property ladder and who is helping them

Carmen Hall
By
9 mins to read
Ana and Manu Pasi bought a home with the help of the Doing Good Foundation. Photo / Alex Cairns

Ana and Manu Pasi bought a home with the help of the Doing Good Foundation. Photo / Alex Cairns

Is the dream of getting on the property ladder despite being on a low income, being single or battling the cost of living still possible in New Zealand? Carmen Hall talks to Kiwis who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times