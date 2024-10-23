Being able to build on Māori land made the process cheaper and more achievable, and it opened up opportunities, Stanley said.
‘Worth the journey’
Demand for a recent Ngāi Te Rangi, Āhei Te Whare Hapai workshop, held in conjunction with Kiwibank representatives about Kāinga Whenua Loans, exceeded expectations and had to be capped at 24 attendees.
Some of the key preparation messages from Tauranga Kiwibank branch manager Michelle Palmer were: “Create good financial habits, be mindful of spending, clear your debt and have licence to occupy.”
She told whānau contemplating applying for a Kāinga Whenua Loan that achieving those goals first would help get their ducks in a row.
Palmer said the loan process would not happen overnight due to the complexities involved in securing a licence to occupy multiply owned Māori land.
“But it is well worth the journey. Building on whenua is special as you know it’s been gifted down through the generations. It’s for our kids so there is more meaning, it can’t be sold and it’s protected.
“You’ll also end up with a lower mortgage than if you were trying to buy a residential house.”
No mortgage on the land
Kiwibank mobile mortgage manager Donna Neville said unlike a traditional loan, the bank did not register its interest on the title of the property, but Kāinga Ora did on the home.
Neville said there was no mortgage on the land and she gave the audience a broad overview of how the process worked.
Some of those steps included considering the benefits and risks, an eligibility assessment, support from other owners of the land block, the design of the new home or transportable home, council consents, loan approval and a Māori Land Court licence to occupy that meets Kāinga Ora Security requirements.
No defaults on Kāinga Whenua Loans
Kāinga Ora home ownership products manager Jason Lovell said the organisation had made key changes to Kāinga Whenua Loan criteria to provide more choice and opportunities for whānau accessing the loan for housing on multiply owned Māori land.
Some of those included the removal of the loan cap so the size of the loan was approved on the basis of what the applicant could afford, and the loan criteria had been expanded to support relocatable and offsite-manufactured homes.
There had been no defaults on Kāinga Whenua Loans to date, Lovell said.
However, Kiwibank and Kāinga Ora would work with borrowers to avoid this.
“In the event of a default, Kāinga Ora would work through a process to remove the house off the whenua and sell it,” Lovell said.