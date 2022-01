Emergency services were called just after 6am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called just after 6am. Photo / NZME

Crews have battled a house fire in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said five appliances were called to an address on Hodges Rd in Waimana just after 6am.

On arrival the house was "fully involved", he said.

Everyone was out of the house when fire crews arrived and there were no reported injuries.

A fire investigator is at the scene as well as police and ambulance crews as a precaution.