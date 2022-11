Fire and Emergency NZ. Photo / NZME

Emergency services attended a house fire at Aongatete in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said a house was “well alight” on Wright Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokeswoman said they were alerted to the fire at 11:22am and crews reported the house was “well involved in flames”.

Three fire trucks from Katikati and Ōmokoroa were initially sent to the scene.

All appliances had left the scene by 1.48pm, the FENZ spokeswoman said.